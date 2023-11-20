Travis Kelce spills juicy details of his love story with Taylor Swift

File Footage

Travis Kelce has recently spilled the tea on romance with Taylor Swift, revealing juicy details on how their relationship started.



In a new interview with Wall Street Journal Magazine for December/January issue, the football star shared, “There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: Yo! Did you know he was coming? I had somebody playing Cupid.”

Kelce mentioned Swift ended up getting his number and texted him as he recalled, “She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out.”

The NFL player told WSJ magazine, “Taylor will probably hate me for saying this, but when she came to Arrowhead, they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures in front of my locker.”

Therefore, Kelce reflected, “When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there.”

Explaining why he was initially concerned about his relationship with the songstress, the Kansas City Chiefs remarked, “I have never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them prior to Taylor.”

While talking about Swift, Kelce pointed out, “I’ve never dealt with it. But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it.”

“The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life,” he continued.

Kelce noted, “When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange.”

Speaking about their similar stance on family and work, Kelce mentioned, “Everybody knows I’m a family guy. Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around.”

“So, I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley,” he added.