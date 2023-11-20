‘All of Us Strangers' continues to sweep awards with three BIFA Craft wins

Andrew Haigh's critically acclaimed romantic drama All of Us Strangers has emerged as the frontrunner in the upcoming British Independent Film Awards (BIFAs), securing three coveted craft awards at the ceremony's preliminary event.

The film, starring Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott, garnered a total of 14 BIFA nominations and emerged triumphant in the categories of Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Best Music Supervision.

Jamie D. Ramsay's masterful cinematography, capturing the film's emotional depth and nuanced character dynamics, earned him the prestigious Best Cinematography award.

Jonathan Alberts' precise and evocative editing seamlessly intertwined the film's narrative threads, contributing to its captivating storytelling, and rightfully earned him the Best Editing accolade.

Connie Farr, who previously received a BIFA for her work on Clio Barnard's "Ali & Ava" in 2021, once again impressed the judges with her impeccable music supervision, expertly curating a soundtrack that perfectly complements the film's emotional core.

All of Us Strangers has captivated audiences with its poignant exploration of human connection and the complexities of love and loss.

The film's success at the BIFA craft awards is a testament to the exceptional talent involved in its creation, and it sets the stage for a promising night at the main BIFA ceremony on December 3.