King Charles to extend New Year invitation to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been interested in visiting King Charles

King Charles will reportedly offer Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an olive branch but not for Christmas celebrations.

Amid reports claiming that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were willing to celebrate Christmas in the UK a source told the Mail that the monarch was looking to host the couple in Scotland for the New Year.

"It would certainly have the advantage of killing two birds with one stone; extending an olive branch to one son without causing difficulty to the other."

Other sources said: "Christmas plans are normally nailed down by now as Sandringham isn't a particularly big place and there's not a lot of room for the entire extended family.

"It would be surprising for the Sussexes not to have received an invitation by now if there was going to be one. New Year in Scotland would be more likely.

“As with anything to do with Harry and Meghan, let’s face it, anything can happen.”

This development comes after the Sussexes reportedly had a friendly phone call with the monarch on his birthday, ending the months long silence that stirred between the couple and the Firm.