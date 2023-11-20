Taylor Swift bags 10 accolades at Billboard Music Awards: ‘It’s unreal’

File Footage

Taylor Swift achieved another milestone as the pop megastar won 10 accolades at the Billboard music awards on Saturday, November 19.

The Lover singer was not able to attend the event due to her on-going global Eras Tour, however, Swift recorded a heartfelt acceptance speech for her admirers.

Swift, who became the biggest female winner of the night, said, "Well this is unreal. The fact that you guys have given me 10 Billboard Awards — I’m talking to the fans specifically. None of this happens without you."



"The Billboards base everything off of what you are listening to and what you’re passionate about, and I’m so honoured that this year you made The Eras Tour so magical," the musician added.

While showering her love on her massive fandom, the Bad Blood singer said, "You went and saw the movie, you cared about my re-recordings. I just love you so much."



Swift continued, “I feel like the luckiest person in the world to have you in my corner and caring about the music that I make,” she concluded.

"So thank you — thank you, thank you, thank you 10 million times — for this."



The 10 trophies which the singer took home with her are the following: top artist, top female artist, top Billboard 200 artist, top Hot 100 songwriter, top Radio Songs artist, top Song Sales artist, top Billboard Global 200 artist, top Billboard Global Excl. U.S. artist, top country female artist, and top selling song for Anti-Hero.

