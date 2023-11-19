Amanda Holden makes daring attempt to impress husband Chris Hughes

The Britain's Got Talent judge shared the date night moments on Instagram

Amanda Holden is making a daring attempt to impress her hubby.

The TV personality was dressed to the nines as she opted to go for a bold look during a Saturday night date with husband Chris Hughes.

The 52-year-old TV personality rocked a glamorous black long-sleeved mini dress from her Lipsy collection, complemented by a velvet jacket and towering black pointed-toe heels.

The Britain's Got Talent judge styled her long blonde hair in a neat ponytail and shared the date night moments on Instagram.

She penned: 'Date night'.

It comes after Amanda accidentally flashed her fans on Friday when she lifted up her top while showing off her outfit.

Earlier in the week Amanda and co-host Ashley Roberts got into the festive spirit during their Heart FM radio show on Thursday as they dressed up as 'sexy reindeers'.

