 
close
Sunday November 19, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Home > Entertainment

Amanda Holden makes daring attempt to impress husband Chris Hughes

Earlier in the week Amanda got into the festive spirit during their Heart FM radio show

By Christina Harrold
November 19, 2023
The Britains Got Talent judge shared the date night moments on Instagram
The Britain's Got Talent judge shared the date night moments on Instagram

Amanda Holden is making a daring attempt to impress her hubby.

The TV personality was dressed to the nines as she opted to go for a bold look during a Saturday night date with husband Chris Hughes.

The 52-year-old TV personality rocked a glamorous black long-sleeved mini dress from her Lipsy collection, complemented by a velvet jacket and towering black pointed-toe heels.

The Britain's Got Talent judge styled her long blonde hair in a neat ponytail and shared the date night moments on Instagram.

She penned: 'Date night'.

Amanda Holden makes daring attempt to impress husband Chris Hughes

It comes after Amanda accidentally flashed her fans on Friday when she lifted up her top while showing off her outfit. 

Amanda Holden makes daring attempt to impress husband Chris Hughes

Earlier in the week Amanda and co-host Ashley Roberts got into the festive spirit during their Heart FM radio show on Thursday as they dressed up as 'sexy reindeers'. 