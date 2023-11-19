Inside Princess Diana's last words before death in horror car crash

Princess Diana went into cardiac arrest shortly after the car crash

Princess Diana’s tragic death on August 31, 1997 led to questions surrounding her demise, including her final words.

Speaking to The Sun, firefighter Xavier Gourmelon candidly spoke about the late Princess of Wales’ final moments after her car crashed in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel, in Paris, following a paparazzi car chase.

Recalling the scene, Gourmelon said that he was not aware that the conscious woman who he took out of the car was in fact Princess Diana.

"I had no idea then that it was Princess Diana. It was only when she had been put into the ambulance that one of the paramedics told me it was her."



He went on to elaborate her reaction as she took in the horrific scene before her saying, “My God, what's happened?” and going into cardiac arrest shortly after.

"I massaged her heart and a few seconds later she started breathing again. It was a relief of course because, as a first responder, you want to save lives — and that's what I thought I had done."

As she was rushed to the hospital the first responder believed that the royal would make it out alive but was shocked to learn that she had passed away.



"To be honest I thought she would live. As far as I knew when she was in the ambulance she was alive and I expected her to live. But I found out later she had died in hospital. It was very upsetting.

"I know now that there were serious internal injuries, but the whole episode is still very much in my mind. And the memory of that night will stay with me forever."