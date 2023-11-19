Princess Diana wished to share King Charles' 'love letters' after divorce

The monarch and the late Princess of Wales divorced in a messy and public way

King Charles and Princess Diana’s relationship after their highly public and messy divorce emerged to be a surprising one as the pair reportedly came to an 'understanding' despite the way they had a public fallout.

While speaking to Daily Express, royal expert Marlene Koenig revealed that the late Princess of Wales was of the opinion that the monarch was deeply in love with her based on the love letters.

However, the mother of Prince Harry and Prince William accepted that Queen Camilla was the only woman that King Charles was accepting of.

"I think they came to an understanding," Koenig said.

"I think she was aware that Camilla was the one and she wasn’t.

"But the thing was they actually met the day of the Decree Nisi not the Absolute and they actually talked and met and sat down and Diana told a reporter - and I remember this - after this she wished she could have made their love letters public because she knew Charles loved her in the beginning.

"But it was never meant to be. It was an arranged marriage. But they hadn’t had time to get to know each other, court each other."

The royal expert added: "They learned a lot from that mistake."