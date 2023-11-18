Charles does not enjoy being King?

'King Charles was forced to go to Africa shortly before he became King'

King Charles III, who had to wait almost seven decades to take the throne, 'doesn't look as if he's enjoying the job', a royal expert has claimed.

The late Queen's eldest son Charles became King after her mother's death last year in September. He waited much of his life for the role.

Soon after becoming the the King, Prince William and Harry's father had to face many challenges, including ongoing rift within the family alongside other official engagements that he has to carry on.

King Charles and Queen Camilla made headlines with their recent trip to Kenya as it was first visit to the Commonwealth country of his reign.



Royal biographer Tom Bower has shared his thoughts about the King's new job, saying: "King Charles is not a natural diplomat or politician. I think he does struggle because he knows very well, of course, that terrible things happened during the Mau Mau period, but more Kenyans were murdered by Kenyans, many, many more than by the British."



The expert told GB News: "He never liked going to Africa: he was forced to go to Africa shortly before he became King, because he neglected the Commonwealth," adding that "the real truth is, Camilla doesn’t like travelling long distances. I think he does find it very difficult now; It doesn't look as if he's enjoying the job, having waited so long for it."



The author also gave happier examples of royal memories of Kenya, including Prince William and Princess Kate's engagement there in 2010, he added that "we must also acknowledge the most painful times of our long and complex relationship".