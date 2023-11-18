William, Kate’s public dynamics echo Charles and Diana’s 'doomed marriage'

Prince William and Princess Kate’s marriage has unintentionally begun paralleling King Charles and Princess Diana’s.

Speaking to In Touch, a source reflected on the reason behind William and Kate’s growing separate engagements, noting it has something to do with the princess’ popularity among the Britons.

They revealed that akin to his father’s resentment toward Diana for being popular, the future King also harbors similar sentiments for his wife.

“He likes doing events on his own, because Kate draws all the spotlight when they’re together,” shared the insider.

Though quite subtle, the King-in-waiting’s annoyance at having the mom of three by his side is apparent during their handful of royal engagements in the past few months.

From making a dismissive comment about her cooking, telling her to ‘chop-chop’ to rush her along at a wedding over the summer, or “simply ignoring her, like in a podcast they did with Princess Anne in September, where Kate could barely get a word in edgewise,” the jealousy of William continues to manifest.

Hence, the palace aides have been knuckling down to curate their schedule in a way that they take on “more and more separate engagements," just so the two of them can "cool off.”

“It’s so bad behind the scenes,” the insider added.