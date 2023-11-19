Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sets record straight after Cassie’s abuse, rape lawsuit settlement

Cassie accused ex-boyfriend Diddy of decade-long physical, emotional, and sexual assault

Sean “Diddy” Combs wants to set the record straight after settling the abuse and rape lawsuit filed against him by his ex-girlfriend Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura.

Just a day after details of the lawsuit first emerged on Thursday, Diddy and Cassie announced on their respective social media that they are settling the matter “amicably.”

However, Combs’ attorney, Ben Brafman, told Page Six on Saturday that the settlement should not be construed as a confession to the alleged crimes.

“Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing,” Brafman told the outlet.

“Mr Combs’ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms Ventura the best,” he stated.



The statement comes amidst overwhelming backlash towards the Revolt founder who was accused of subjecting Cassie to physical, emotional, and sexual abuse, including sex trafficking and rape, from the moment they met in 2005 – when she was 19 and he was 36 – all the way through to their final breakup in 2018.

Diddy vehemently denied the “offensive and outrageous” allegations, with his lawyer claiming that Cassie was simply aiming to “damage Mr. Combs’ reputation and [seek] a payday.”

But as Combs wasting no time to settle the lawsuit has made spectators raise their eyebrows.

“He wanted that sh*t out of the news ASAP,” one Redditor pointed out.

“I hope [Combs] realizes the quickness this got settled truly makes me believe [Cassie],” another expressed.