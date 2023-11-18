King Charles appears ‘anxious’ following talks with Prince Harry

Prince Harry made a phone call to his father on Tuesday, amid their royal rift

King Charles is seemingly in more stress and appears anxious following an alleged conversation with his estranged son, Prince Harry.

The monarch hosted an event at Buckingham Palace, to honour UK’s international nursing and midwifery workforce, following his 75th birthday celebrations.

However, the King appeared stressed and hinted at some ‘clear signs of inner anxiety’ during the event, body language expert Judi James told The Mirror.

“There are some clear signs of inner anxiety from Charles here,” although the expert noted that the monarch “replicated certain poses that were signature ones of his father Prince Philip, who was never seen to be lacking in confidence.”

The remarks come after Prince Harry made a phone call to his father on Tuesday, amid their royal rift, to wish him on his birthday, causing a “notable shift” in their relationship, via UK’s Daily Telegraph.

However, palace insiders expressed their displeasure to Page Six over Harry and Meghan leaking the details of the call to the press, dubbing them “total hypocrites.”

Telegraph reported that Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, also send their recorded messages to their grandfather.

While its uncertain why Charles appeared anxious, James surmised that “many of these gestures are part of his signature rituals he has used most of his life.”

She added, “Therefore, might not be prompted by any new battles about birthday calls or claims in Scobie’s new book.”