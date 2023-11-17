The Pogues Shane MacGowan's wife shares good news about star health

Earlier this week, Victoria shared a photo revealing the severity of his health

Victoria, wife of The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan, provided a significant health update on the hospitalized star on Friday.

Shane, 65, diagnosed with viral encephalitis last year, has been in intensive care for months.

In the latest post, the Fairytale Of New York hitmaker was captured smiling, accompanied by a caption expressing gratitude for those wishing him well and hoping he'll be home for Christmas.

Shane received a visit from former bandmates Spider Stacy and Terry Woods on Tuesday. While Shane was the band's vocalist, Spider played the tin whistle, and Terry played the guitar and mandolin.

Shane's wife Victoria Mary Clarke took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to thank the musician's for paying a visit alongside a harrow photo of her husband now using a breathing apparatus as he continues to battle the dangerous condition.

She penned: 'I just wanted to say a massive thanks to everyone who has been messaging me and ShaneMacGowan and thank you spiderstacy and Terry Woods for coming to visit him.

'Love and prayers for everyone who is struggling right now. Hang in there'.