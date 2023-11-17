Leonardo DiCaprio BREAKS SILENCE on controversial hip-hop birthday party video

The Killers of the Flower Moon star was joined by new girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti as well as Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and Kim Kardashian

Leonardo DiCaprio briefly touched upon his cringe-worthy and controversial rapping video while promoting Killers of the Flower Moon.

The actor faced criticism for his rapping skills in a video from his 49th birthday party in Beverly Hills, where he was seen rapping the 1994 song DWYCK from Gang Starr and Nice & Smooth.

Social media users have drawn comparisons to Kendall Roy's (Jeremy Strong) awkward rap in HBO's Succession.

During an ET interview discussing Killers of the Flower Moon with co-star Lilly Gladstone, the controversial video came up. When the interviewer mentioned that Leo has always been known as a hip-hop enthusiast, DiCaprio confirmed, 'That is true.'

Asked about thinking ahead to his next big birthday, Leo responded, 'Got to always think about 50.' Regarding his music tastes, he added, 'I have a range of musical love that goes back to our stuff from the '20s, '30s, and '40s with jazz and blues and things of that nature. And then hip-hop, too.'

Co-star Gladstone chimed in, 'That's actually one way that we bonded early on, talking about music. We had a way to connect.' When questioned about any awards season buzz, DiCaprio expressed that they would be 'honored' if the film received Oscar nominations.

'We are very proud of this movie, and I couldn't be more proud of it,' said DiCaprio about the film, which is currently playing in theaters. This marks DiCaprio's sixth collaboration with iconic director Martin Scorsese, whom Leo described as 'a cinematic father figure to me, much like Mr. De Niro has.'

For the unversed, Leonardo DiCaprio was the life and soul of the party at his 49th birthday celebrations in Beverly Hills, California on Saturday.

The Killers of the Flower Moon star was joined by new girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, 25, as well as Beyonce and husband Jay-Z, Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian.

Also at the birthday bash were Salma Hayek, Chris Rock, Kate Beckinsale, Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum, Rita Ora, Zoe Saldana and Snoop Dogg.