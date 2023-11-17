Drew Barrymore scared of her 'addictive' personality, here's why

Drew Barrymore has been open about her long battle with substance abuse

Drew Barrymore is choosing to age naturally.

In an interview with People Magazine published Thursday, Barrymore, 48, revealed that she hasn’t “done anything” to fight the ageing process because she knows that once she starts, she won’t be able to stop.

“I haven’t done anything, and I’m going to maintain that as long as possible,” she declared. “I have zero judgement for anyone doing anything. But I don’t see myself resorting to it,” she explained.

And it turns out, the reason behind the talkshow hostess’ decision to never go under the knife stems from her long battle with substance abuse.

“I have a highly addictive personality, so I worry I’d continue to chase it, get this and that done,” she reflected.

“That scares me, just because of my own approach to things. So, I’m waiting on making any alterations,” she added.

Barrymore, who got into acting as a toddler, has been open about her battle with substance abuse as an adolescent.

In 2021, she gave up drinking altogether.

Though the 50 First Dates star is all about experimenting with her looks, having dyed her hair so much that she “doesn’t know [her[ real color” anymore, she wanted to send a more positive message about ageing to her daughters, 11-year-old Olive and nine-year-old Frankie.

“It means you’re alive, you’re living, and that’s a really good thing. Embracing aging is such positive, healthy messaging,” she expressed.