Kathleen Turner makes FIRST public appearance after paying tribute to Matthew Perry

Kathleen Turner made first public appearance at the 36th Annual Power Lunch at The Plaza Hotel in New York on Wednesday.



Following her tribute to TV son Matthew Perry, the 69-year-old actress arrived in a navy blue jumper and black trousers.

The Romancing The Stone icon, who once admitted to falling in love with co-star Michael Douglas, donned an elegant black coat and carried essentials in a red leather bag worn across her shoulders.

The event, hosted by charity City Meals on Wheels, had Kathleen as a board member.

Turner recently made headlines for honoring late Friends co-star Perry, who passed away on October 28.

Turner portrayed Helena Handbasket in the sitcom, playing Chandler Bing's transgender father.

The actress revealed in a statement to People that she was, 'very sad for Matthew' and added she hadn't seen him in 'at least 10 years.'

'I liked him. He had a good sense of humor and a good heart,' Turner revealed to the outlet, adding that he, 'liked people.'