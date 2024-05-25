Brad Pitt's heartbreak as daughter Vivienne drops his last name

Brad Pitt's daughters' name change sparks blame game.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's children are making significant moves to distance themselves from their father, both emotionally and in their identities.

The latest development involves the couple's 15-year-old daughter, Vivienne, who has reportedly dropped "Pitt" from her name.



This revelation surfaced earlier this month when Vivienne was credited as Vivienne Jolie in the playbill for New York City's production of The Outsiders, where she served as an assistant alongside her mother.

Her decision follows in the footsteps of her older sister, Zahara, 19, who notably introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie at a sorority event at Spelman College last fall.

Moreover, it seems that the trend extends to Shiloh, who is nearing her 18th birthday.

When Shiloh's dance teacher tagged her in an Instagram post, it was revealed that she exclusively uses Jolie as her surname.

These actions suggest a deliberate effort by children to assert their individual identities and distance themselves from their father.