Hailey Bieber fans guess sex, name of her baby with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber fans guessing gender of baby

Hailey Bieber’s fans think that the model hinted at the name and sex of her and Justin Bieber’s to-be-born baby in her latest social media post.



The Rhode founder, 27, shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, Friday, which she captioned, “little cherry blossoms on my nails little cherry blossom in my belly.”

One of the photos showed Hailey sipping what looked to be a cup of hot tea while sporting a pink flower manicure.

The photo displayed the soon-to-be mother's enormous oval diamond engagement ring, which Justin gave her in July 2018, only two months before they were married.

Pictures of Hailey's expanding baby bump, Japanese cuisine, Japanese artwork, and a selfie with the pop diva were among the Tokyo-shot photos.

At least one of her beauty products, the Rhode peptide lip treatment, can also be spotted.

Two of the photos, which showed the brunette with a strawberry-shaped pimple patch on her forehead, prompting pal Kendall Jenner to wonder, “r these rhode pimple patches or am i tripping?”, caused a stir in fans.

“IS IT A GIRL?!,” “itsss a girl????????” and “OMG DOES THIS MEAN IT’S A GIRL” were just some fans’ responses left in the comment section.

Some fans seemed pretty convinced, leaving statements like, “baby bieber is a girl,” “it’s a girl,” “IT’S A GIRL!!!!!,” “its a GIRL,” “ITS A GIIRRRRL,” “IT’S A GIRLLL” and “OK, IT’S A GIRL!.”

“Is it a girl, are you going to name her blossom ? Or a flower name ?” one person asked assuming the name of the baby, as another added, “Blossom beiber sounding way too good !.”