Shadow and Bone’s future remains uncertain as Netflix pulls the plug

Author Leigh Bardugo of Shadow and Bone is speaking out following the announcement that the fantasy TV show on Netflix that was based on her books had been cancelled after two seasons.

Bardugo said on Instagram on Wednesday that a much-anticipated Six of Crows spinoff would not proceed, and that the show would not return for a third season. Shadow and Bone, which is based on the Grishaverse novels, follows orphan cartographer Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), who seeks to use her special abilities to save the world from impending war.

“The news hit me hard,” Bardugo wrote. “I’m heartbroken and deeply disappointed, but I’m also trying to hold onto my very real gratitude. Most authors never get to see their work adapted. Many who do end up regretting the experience. I’m one of the lucky few who can look at an adaptation with pride and tremendous joy.”

The executive producer of the work, the author continued by thanking the writers, cast, crew, and viewers of the programme. Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, and Ben Barnes were among the cast members.

“We’re book people and that means we never stop imagining that magic can be real,” Bardugo continued about the show’s fan base. “Now, I’m going to go have a cry, and maybe a drink, and then see where the story takes us next.”

Barnes was one of the people who replied to the message, leaving a heart-shaped emoji in the comments area.

Netflix has cancelled Glamorous, Agent Elvis, Captain Fall, and Farzar in addition to Shadow and Bone as part of Hollywood's return to work after the SAG-AFTRA strike ended last week.