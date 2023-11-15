Prince Harry was 'completely by himself' before Queen Elizabeth's death

Prince Harry was naïve of Queen's medical severity

Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth have a well-known close relationship. However, a shocking new book claims that he was not informed of the queen's condition in her final hours.



Author Omid Scobie provides an exclusive glimpse at Harry's voyage to the Queen's deathbed last year in this extract from Endgame, which is set to release on November 28.

Harry, 39, and his wife Meghan, 42, the Duchess of Sussex, paid many visits to the United Kingdom in September 2022. When the queen, ninety-six, was there, the palace declared that her doctors had recommended she take it easy.

Until the duke's phone rang the following morning, the Sussexes were unaware that Buckingham Palace was making arrangements for the Queen's last hours and the early days of the monarchy's new period. an unspecified figure. He was usually not into those.

Meghan encouraged him, "You should answer it." It stopped just before he tapped accept. That year, Harry hadn't spoken to his father very often, but this was not the time for any friction between father and son.

Charles informed him that Princess Anne was already by the Queen's side in Balmoral, where he and Camilla were set to depart from Dumfries House.

He ordered Harry to head straight to Scotland. Charles had just spoken to William, who was purportedly in charge of making trip arrangements. The Duke of Sussex texted his brother to ask if they might travel together and to find out how he and Kate intended to get to Scotland. He was treated with silence.

The Sussexes and their crew were left in the dark, with no word from other members of the family or Palace aides. William had already booked a ticket with his uncles Andrew and Edward (as well as Edward's wife, Sophie), according to Harry, but he was unable to contact anyone to board the flight. A person close to the Sussexes claimed, "It was upsetting to witness. [Harry] was completely by himself on this."