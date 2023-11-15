Prince Harry, King Charles to speak again next week after successful phone call

Prince Harry reached out to King Charles on his birthday in what has emerged to be a positive phone call

Prince Harry and King Charles will reportedly speak again next week after the pair had a telephonic conversation recently, which ended their months-long dry spell of having no contact with each other.

Based on a report by Telegraph, this new development marks a shift in tides for the father-son duo, who have been silently feuding with each other over the Duke of Sussex’s explosive claims against the royal family.

"Today, those on both sides hope that instead, Prince Harry’s olive branch on the King’s birthday marked a genuine turning point, offering an opportunity for both father and son to move forwards," the publication stated.

It comes hot in the heels of King Charles’ youngest son reaching out to his father to wish him on his 75th birthday.

As per the aforementioned publication, the monarch also spoke to his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle along with her and Prince Harry’s children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The monarch’s beloved grandchildren, who he has barely seen, recorded a video singing happy birthday to him.