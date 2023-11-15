Prince Harry, King Charles to speak again next week after successful phone call

Prince Harry and King Charles will reportedly speak again next week after the pair had a telephonic conversation recently, which ended their months-long dry spell of having no contact with each other.
Based on a report by Telegraph, this new development marks a shift in tides for the father-son duo, who have been silently feuding with each other over the Duke of Sussex’s explosive claims against the royal family.
"Today, those on both sides hope that instead, Prince Harry’s olive branch on the King’s birthday marked a genuine turning point, offering an opportunity for both father and son to move forwards," the publication stated.
It comes hot in the heels of King Charles’ youngest son reaching out to his father to wish him on his 75th birthday.
Read More: King Charles, Prince Harry 'bury the hatchet' in touching phone call
As per the aforementioned publication, the monarch also spoke to his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle along with her and Prince Harry’s children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
The monarch’s beloved grandchildren, who he has barely seen, recorded a video singing happy birthday to him.
Jennifer Aniston compares her life with Mattew Perry in latest post
David Schwimmer and late Matthew Perry starred in 90's beloved sitcom 'Friends'
Anushka Sharma the biggest cheerleader of her husband and cricketer, Virat Kohli was also present to witness the match
King Charles receives video message from his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry co-starred in 90's sitcom 'Friends'
Travis Scott reflects on his music as a therapy in a new magazine interview