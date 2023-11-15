King Charles, Prince Harry 'bury the hatchet' in touching phone call

The Duke of Sussex and the monarch have reportedly had a positive exchange

King Charles’ 75th birthday reportedly became sweeter with a candid phone call from his estranged son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle.

An insider spoke to The Telegraph and said and the Duke of Sussex extended an olive branch with a phone call which unveiled that "both sides have a desire to bury the hatchet and start to mend their relationship."

It was said that their conversation gave relief to the monarch, who was weighed down by his icy relationship with his beloved son.

"As the King joined close friends for a birthday dinner at Clarence House on Tuesday night, he will undoubtedly have felt a weight lifted from his shoulders."

File Footage

The source elaborated that King Charles’ grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who has only met a few times, sang happy birthday in a sweet tribute to their grandfather.



This, as per the insider, was seen as a positive gesture from both sides indicating that they were willing to ‘move forward’ in repairing their relationship.

"Today, those on both sides hope that instead, Prince Harry’s olive branch on the King’s birthday marked a genuine turning point, offering an opportunity for both father and son to move forwards."

