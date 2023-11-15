Prince Harry, Meghan Markle extend private wish to King Charles on birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly called the King on his birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marked King Charles' 75th birthday by ringing him for a wish.

It was the first time the Spare author is said to have spoken with his estranged father since the latter’s coronation in April.

The Sussexes’ also had their kids, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, make a video of them singing the birthday song to their grandfather.

“The King was extremely busy but is polite and loves his son and his grandchildren, and not so mean that he would not take a call on his birthday,” shared an insider to The Sun.

Though the chat was “friendly” and “cordial,” the source noted, “There is still a long way to go to mend the rift created over many years.”

They went on to point out the former royals’ persistent attacks on the Royal Family via several media appearances, expressing, “The deeper issues caused by allegations in the Netflix series and Spare are not healed with a phone call.”

However, the trio’s phone call conversation ended with an anticipation of more communication between them.

The King is also said to be holding out hope of reconciliation for his “dear boy,” with an open invitation to meet whenever the Invictus Games mogul is in the UK.