Hannah Waddingham steps out after stylish appearance alongside Prince William

Hannah Waddingham makes a glamorous stroll post Prince William appearance

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham made a stylish entrance at NBC Studios in New York on Tuesday, donning a stunning figure-hugging black dress with polka dot details.

The 49-year-old British actress paired the chic ensemble with towering heels and a sophisticated hairstyle, radiating confidence as she arrived for her television appearance.

Hannah, who has been actively promoting her holiday special, "Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas" on Apple TV+, showcased her fashion flair during the promotional tour. The special promises a musical extravaganza featuring beloved classics and musical guests.

Reports also circulated about Hannah's alleged secret romance with musical tenor Alfie Boe earlier in the summer.

Additionally, she garnered attention for her appearance alongside Prince William at the Earthshot Prize. Hannah made a striking impression on the green carpet at the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in Singapore.

Adorned in a black velour ballgown with an emerald sash, she exuded glamour, perfectly coordinated with Prince William, who looked dapper in a sharp velour suit and dickie bow.

Hannah's Marilyn Monroe-esque tightly tousled curls added to her captivating look during the event.