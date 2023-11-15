Prince Harry receives fresh blow to US visa ahead of court battles

Prince Harry's US visa came under scrutiny after he admitted to using drugs in his memoir 'Spare'

Prince Harry’s drug abuse revelations in his explosive memoir still seem to be causing him trouble as he gears to pursue his court battles in UK.

The Duke of Sussex, who released his memoir Spare in January this year, got candid about experimenting with psychedelics and multiple drugs throughout his life.

After the drug use admission, a debate was sparked about Harry’s US visa and many demanded that United States Department of Homeland Security should release his visa application in which he answered the drug abuse related question.

Royal Commentator Nile Gardiner slammed the authorities for giving Prince Harry preferential treatment as his records have remained ‘private.’

“It matters to the American public whether people lie or not on their visa applications”, he told GB News. “I do think that no one should receive preferential treatment because of their celebrity status.

“At the Heritage Foundation, we believe in the full enforcement of the rule of law, and Prince Harry should receive the same scrutiny as everyone else,” he lamented.

“This argument that it should be treated as a private matter is complete nonsense. He should be held to account as a public figure.”

Also Read: Meghan Markle ‘sent’ Prince Harry to London to see if he’s ‘allowed back’ to US

Previously, a legal expert told Page Six that Harry may lose his rights to live in the US due to his past drug usage. “Prince Harry’s visa should have been denied or revoked because he admitted to using cocaine, mushrooms and other drugs,” federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani said.