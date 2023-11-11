‘Lucifer’ star Tom Ellis welcomes first child with wife Meaghan Oppenheimer

Tom Ellis is now a proud father of four daughters.

After a long surrogacy, the Lucifer star, 44, celebrated the good news on his Instagram on Thursday night, posting a photo of him and Oppenheimer, 37, huddled around their newborn as she snoozed away.

“Our daughter Dolly Ellis-Oppenheimer was born on November 8th,” the doting father captioned their first-ever family photo, “and within five hours of being alive, she single-handedly ended the SAG strike,” he sprinkled the announcement with a dash of English humour.

“We love her. Huge thank you to our amazing surrogate,” he concluded, giving a shout out to their unnamed surrogate.

Oppenheimer – a screenwriter credited for Fear the Walking Dead and Queen America – shared the same message on her account, with an image of Ellis lovingly holding the newborn girl.

Ellis and Oppenheimer sparked their romance in 2015 and tied the knot in 2019 in a small lakeside ceremony.

The birth of their unnamed baby girl marks Oppenheimer’s first child and Ellis’ fourth.

Ellis was previously married to actress Tamzin Outhwaite until 2014, welcoming two daughters – Marnie, 11, and Florence, 15 – in their eight years of marriage. He is also father to 18-year-old Nora from a previous relationship.