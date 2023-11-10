Timothee Chalamet promotes Wonka in side-splitting teaser for SNL: Watch

Timothée Chalamet has recently been seen promoting his new movie Wonka following the end of Hollywood actor’s strike this week.



In a teaser for Saturday Night Live (SNL) new episode, the actor began with, “Willy Wonka, chocolate, chocolate man, Willy Wonka, chocolate!”

“Sorry, the actors strike just ended, I can finally promote my movie,” he told viewers.

According to official synopsis, Wonka is the movie adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic based on story about Willy Wonka prior to he made a name for himself in the chocolate industry.

Chalamet will reportedly host this week’s SNL– his second time taking the helm of the show after an appearance in 2020.

Besides Chalamet, Wonka also features British stars including Hugh Grant, Rowan Atkinson and Olivia Coleman.

Other than Wonka, Chalamet will also been seen in upcoming Dune 2, which will release until March 2024.

Watch here:



