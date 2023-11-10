Meghan Markle's pal flayed by royal expert for attacking King Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's friend and their biographer Omid Scobie has been slammed for his "ridiculous" remarks about King Charles III's recent trip to Kenya.

The 74-year-old Britain's monarch and his wife Queen Camilla recently visited the African nation to ease the tension with the Commonwealth country.

However, Scobie, who famously co-authored the pro-Harry and Meghan biography Finding Freedom, said that a moment during the trip which saw Charles and Camilla walk over a red carpet in a muddy field was proof the monarchy was out of touch.

Omid Scobie has also accused The King of being "unpopular" while promoting his new book, End Game. The author also described Prince William as "power hungry."

He also took aim at the Queen saying Camilla is "willing to go to dangerous lengths to preserve her image". Prince Harry has also hurled insults at Camilla in his book Spare.

Royal insider Richard Eden, speaking about the incident on the Daily Mail's Palace Confidential podcast, blasted "outspoken" Scobie's comments, saying the couple had little choice but to follow the lead of their hosts.



"I think... it was a great success and it certainly seemed to be from the Kenyan point of view. But there seems to be every time that there's a royal trip abroad there's all these, and it tends to be the leaders for Harry and Meghan, that are desperately looking for them to slip up," said Eden.



The royal commentator went on: "And what we've had over the past week was we had one of those most outspoken cheerleaders, Omid Scobie, who was highlighting an image of King Charles and Queen Camila [and] a red carpet that had been laid over a sort of a muddy field. He was saying, 'Oh what a terrible look' and that they should have refused to step on it because it kind of looked bad, looked very imperial."

Reacting to the author, who also considered Harry and Meghan's friend, Eden said it was "ridiculous" that such a backlash could be aimed towards the King and Queen

"How disrespectful it would have been if he'd said to his hosts, 'Well I'm not standing on that carpet... roll it up before I go there'. You he he can't be ordering the locals around... and if he did you know the first one to be complaining would be people like Omid Scobie."