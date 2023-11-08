Lance Bass teases ‘something else’ for ‘NSYNC fans after reuniting for ‘Trolls’

Lance Bass may be dropping hints of something more in store for 'NSYNC fans following their brief reunion for their new song, Better Place, for the upcoming movie sequel of Trolls.

“We have to get it right this time, and unfortunately, ‘NSync had to go down in flames for that one,” Bass, 44, said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“But we had so much fun, I don’t see this as our last thing. Because of this strike, I feel like we owe it to the fans again to rectify this and do something else.”

‘NSync — which consists of Bass, Justin Timberlake, J.C. Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick — reunited in September at the 2023 VMAs to present the Best Pop Award to Taylor Swift.

“Even just doing the VMAs, I did not expect that many people to really care, but it was great to see.”

They announced the new song two days later for the movie Trolls Band Together after a 23-year hiatus. Timberlake voices the character Branch and also acts as an executive producer of the movie.

Bass also shared that he would love to go on a reunion tour with the band. “We love to put on a show, that was our favourite, favourite thing,” Bass said.

“We spent every dime that we made on our tours — which, [in] hindsight, I probably would’ve changed a little bit — so I think it would be fun to remind everyone what we do in our shows.”