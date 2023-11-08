Sean Young shares how she thrived amid the 'Predatory Industry' of during '80s Blockbuster

Sean Young reflects on her illustrious Hollywood career.

Sean Young renowned for her roles in classics like Blade Runner, Wall Street alongside Michael Douglas, and No Way Out with Kevin Costner, is taking a reflective journey through her illustrious career as she embarks on her Off-Broadway debut in Ode to the Wasp Woman.

Stepping into the shoes of the doomed 1950s B-movie star Susan Cabot in the play, the actress shared how the role resonated with her own personal challenges in the glitzy world of Tinseltown.

In a recent interview with People, Young expressed, "This is what truly intrigued me about the play – drawing parallels between my own encounters with the trials of Hollywood and the profound impact it can have on individuals and their experiences."



Young shared her relief in having overcome the challenges she faced as a prominent actress in her 20s and early 30s.

She mentioned her career decline after being replaced in Batman and a lawsuit from James Woods over stalking allegations.

Young highlighted the predatory nature of the industry, asserting that it has always existed, not just in recent times.

In the '90s, Young decided to move away from Hollywood and settle in Arizona, where she started a family with her husband Robert Lujan.

Grateful for her family, she continued to land roles in films like Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.

Despite not always working on A-list projects, she found fulfillment in her work, which provided her with a stable income throughout her late 30s.



