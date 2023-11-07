Angela Levin takes savage dig at 'indecisive' Meghan, Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's arch critic Angela Levin has made a savage dig at the Sussexes in her latest post.

The royal biographer has shared her shock over the UK media headlines about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's reaction to King Charles's alleged invitation to the couple on his 75th birthday, asking: "Who are you most likely to believe?"

She also shared the text of some stories making headlines about the couple as she wrote: "The Sunday Times respected royal editor @royalnikkhah or one of Harry or Meghan's unnamed spokesperson?"

She added: "Prince Harry’s spokesperson has denied he snubbed an invite to King Charles’ birthday.



"In response to UK media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday. It is disappointing the Sunday."

The author's post emerged amid reports that Prince Harry rejected his father King Charles III's invitation to attend his event this month.

Levin tried to give an impression as nothing is confirmed about the latest development between the father-son duo.