Royal family shares new stunning videos as King Charles returns to palace

King Charles III appeared in high sprits as he returned to Buckingham Palace after opening Parliament on Tuesday, marking the formal start of the parliamentary year which sets the government's agenda for the session.



The 74-year-old delivered his first King's Speech to Parliament. He travelled through the streets of London in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach in a ceremony going back centuries after achieving the major milestone of his reign.

Prince William and Harry's father began the day with a special tribute to his "darling mother" and went on to list the government's current priorities.

The Royal family's official social media accounts have shared the video clips of the historic moments with details.



The event began with the royal dignitaries taking part in a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster escorted by the Household Cavalry.

The King and Queen traveled in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, the same horse-drawn carriage the royals used on the coronation day to travel to the crowning ceremony.

In another video shared by the palace shows King Charles making his way into the Palace of Westminster through the Sovereign's Entrance under the Victoria Tower then headed to the Robing Room, where he put on the Parliament Robe of State and the Imperial State Crown.



King Charles also took part in the procession that includes heralds, Great Officers of State and members of the Royal Household.