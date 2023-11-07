Jennifer Lopez gets jealous as ladies drool over her man Ben Affleck

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez jokingly responded to a flirtatious gesture of Ben Affleck's fan girls during the couple's romantic date night in Los Angeles.



As per TMZ, the lovebirds were spotted leaving the restaurant in their car, where they engaged in a light-hearted interaction with a group of ladies passing by in another car.



The Gone Girl star’s admirers shouted "we love you" which wasn’t appreciated by the actor’s wife.



In response, Lopez playfully said, "back off b****" as she can be seen laughing in the now-viral video.

Recently, in conversation with Vogue magazine, Lopez has praised her husband Affleck to make her understand her "worth."



"My husband wants me to understand my worth and know my value. I feel even more relaxed and comfortable, which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else," the songstress said.

After making headlines for their on-and-off relationship back then, Lopez and Affleck tied the knot on July 16, 2022.