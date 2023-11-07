Taylor Swift throws chiefs viewing Pparty in NYC to cheer on Travis Kelce with fellow WAGs

Taylor Swift rolled out the red carpet in New York City on Sunday. The Grammy Award-winning singer hosted a viewing party at her upscale NYC apartment to root for the Chiefs as they faced off against the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany.



In a thrilling showdown, the Chiefs emerged victorious with a 21-14 win over the Dolphins, and the celebration continued back in the Big Apple.

Swift and Kelce celebrate chiefs' big win with fellow WAGS.

Joining Taylor for the game-day festivities were her new friends in the WAGs (wives and girlfriends of sportsmen) circle: Miranda Hogue, Paige Buechele, and Lyndsay Bell, who were all spotted leaving the singer's swanky apartment.

But the excitement didn't stop there. After the game, the ladies, along with Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, headed to the renowned Casa Cipriani for an unforgettable dinner.

The evening was a star-studded affair, celebrating not just a thrilling Chiefs victory, but also the bond between these high-profile WAGs and their shared love for football.