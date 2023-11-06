Prince Harry, Meghan Markle change their strategy about royal family?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's friend and their biographer Omid Scobie has triggered a new debate as he took a jibe at King Charles III and his eldest son Prince William while promoting his upcoming book on the royal family.



The author, who's know as the unofficial mouthpiece for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, has branded William 'power-hungry' and King Charles 'unpopular', sparking reactions from the royal fans.

There are speculations and rumours that Harry and Meghan have changed their strategy about the royals and may allegedly use some of their pals to make their narrative about the palace successful.

It emerged after the co-author of Finding Freedom, the 2020 bestseller about the couple, revealed the cover of his latest book Endgame this week with a breathless description on Amazon calling it 'a penetrating investigation into the current state of the British monarchy – an unpopular king, a power-hungry heir to the throne, a queen willing to go to dangerous lengths to preserve her image and a prince forced to start a new life after being betrayed by his own family'.

'I've been told this is bad, very bad. It is unlikely that Royal aides will comment, but if there are charges of racism, they will, of course, be robustly rebutted, ' a source told The Mail on Sunday.

However, Meghan and Harry have repeatedly denied co-operating with Scobie and his co-author Carolyn Durand on Finding Freedom, but the Duchess was later forced to admit in the High Court that she authorised an aide to brief the pair secretly.

Some royal fans and commentators have shared their thoughts on the current situation, saying Harry and Meghan won't stop disgracing the royals, adding that the couple have changed their strategy to 'fulfil their mission'.