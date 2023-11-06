Prince William misses Kate Middleton as he goes dragon boating in Singapore

Prince William looked little bit upset as he seemingly missed his beloved wife Kate Middleton during his latest competition in Singapore.

The Prince of Wales, who usually competed with Kate During their joint royal engagements, was feeling a lot about her sweetheart's absence during a training session with a British dragon boating team in Singapore.

King Charles III's eldest son William made a solo flight to Singapore to attend the third annual Earthshot Prize ceremony. The future king, before the main ceremony, took part in dragon boating.

William was seen making all his efforts to win the race as he only loves to lose to his sweetheart Princess Kate, who stayed in the UK to help their oldest son Prince George with his upcoming exams.

George's dad “kept up really well” during a training session with a British dragon boating team.

The father-of-three, during a speech at the United for Wildlife Global Summit 2023, extended regret on behalf Princess Kate, saying, "[Kate is] very sorry she can’t be here," adding that it has been more than a decade since "Catherine and I enjoyed a memorable visit here on behalf of my late Grandmother in her Diamond Jubilee Year."