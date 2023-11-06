Prince William talks about ‘greed’ amid Meghan Markle’s memoir rumors

The oldest son of King Charles is currently in Singapore for Earthshot Prize 2023

Prince William did not spare any niceties as he condemned greed and exploitation during his latest speech.

The Prince of Wales made an appearance at the United for Wildlife Global Summit 2023 at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore ahead of the third annual Earthshot Prize ceremony.

Speaking to the audience, the King-in-waiting reflected on the importance of climate change and its current plummeting quality.

"The world is losing its most precious natural resources at a frightening pace, all in the name of greed and exploitation,” he shared during the speech.

He continued: "Wildlife populations have plummeted by almost 70 percent in the last 50 years.

"The impact of intense poaching has caused Kruger National Park’s rhino population to drop by 60 percent since 2013,” the royal added.

The oldest son of King Charles went on to lay bare the initiatives the Royal Foundation, United for Wildlife and The Earthshot Prize have collectively taken to combat these issues.

It comes following rumors that Meghan Markle is planning to follow into the footsteps of her husband Prince Harry and release a tell-all memoir.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly mired in financial woes in the wake of the termination of their deal with Spotify earlier this year.