Meghan Markle to 'settle scores' with Kate Middleton via 'goldmine' comeback

Meghan Markle is secretly cooking up a comeback following a muted few months, royal experts suggested.
The Duchess of Sussex signed with top Hollywood talent agency WME earlier this year, however, there hasn’t been any update on her prospective projects since the release of Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan last year.
Speaking to The Times, royal expert Tom Bower hinted at the mom of two reviving her Hollywood career in the wake of the success of Netflix lawyer series, Suits.
He also suggested the former actress might follow into the footsteps of her husband Prince Harry and release a tell-all memoir.
“It will be Meghan's truth. There will be a readership for it because she'll undoubtedly settle some scores from her point of view,” the author of Revenge shared.
“What she says she said to the Queen, to Kate, to Philip, all that will be in the book whether corroborated or not, and that's a goldmine.”
“I think she absolutely is going to return to acting,” Bower affirmed.
Meanwhile, royal watcher Richard Fitzwilliams warned the former royals about the impending future should they fail to save their crumbling empire at the right time.
“At the moment if feels as though their empire is crumbling but its not crumbled yet,” he told The Sun. “The question is why are they so quiet at the moment? What is going on?
“It really does seem they are brewing something up with their new team,” Fitzwilliams reflected. “I would not be surprised if we had an announcement from them very soon.”
The Prince of Wales is raking in his soaring popularity while his estranged brother is just 'sorta standing there'
Khloe Kardashian shares unseen photos with Kris Jenner on the occasion of her 69th birthday
Kelly Clarkson is excited for new opportunities in the Big Apple, per source
The Duke of Sussex is seemingly not ready to mend fences with his estranged father and brother
From Sonam Kapoor to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bollywood divas stun in traditional attires at Manish Malhotra's Diwali...
Harry Styles and actress Taylor Russell first sparked romance rumours in June 2023