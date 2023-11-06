Teresa Giudice upset audience at BravoCon after closing ‘chapter’ with Joe Gorga

Teresa Giudice has put a full stop to the “chapter” of his relationship with her brother Joe Gorga, but the fans were not at all happy and booed at her when she shut down reconciliation chances while appearing at BravoCon 2023.



“First of all, I’m living this journey and I’m all about family and respect and trust,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey cleared up during a panel in Las Vegas Sunday.

“Sorry. That chapter’s closed with my brother, unfortunately. It really is,” she added.

The remarks were made a few days after Guidice, 51, charged Joe's wife Melissa Gorga with fabricating rumors about her husband Luis Ruelas, who she now claims was dating cast member Alexia Nepola from Real Housewives of Miami.

“My sister-in-law put it out there,” she said, as per Page Six Friday. “She’s the one that started it.”

Ruelas, 48, pointedly continued, saying that many people are "thirsty for attention."

During a BravoCon panel on Saturday, Melissa, 44, talked about her and Joe's strained relationship with Giudice and Ruelas.

“You know what? It’s hard,” she said of her relationship with her sister-in-law.

“But I’ve come to a point in my life where, you know, you can try, you can try, you can try, but at some point you need to protect your peace and you need to create a boundary and I think that’s what I did and that’s what we’re doing.”