Prince Harry, Meghan Markle tease next project with with 'strategic move'

The former actress and the Spare author have not been seen in the public eye as of late

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may reportedly be using their absence from the public eye to build momentum towards launching a new project.

According to PR expert Renae Smith, while speaking to Daily Express, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been using this method to build anticipation towards their latest offering amid plans of a comeback.

"From a PR perspective, the absence of Meghan Markle from the public scene could indeed be part of a strategic move, potentially aimed at building anticipation for their next project."

While the couple's next steps are not known, Smith warned that their approach could very well backfire.

"This approach can be seen as both Good PR and Bad PR, depending on how it's executed and - perhaps more importantly perceived."

For the most part, the couple has remained largely inactive in the public eye, with their last official engagement in October for Mental Health Day.

They have since only been spotted vacationing in the Caribbean, fueling speculation about their plans to return to the spotlight.