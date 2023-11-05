Prince Harry, Meghan Markle tease next project with with 'strategic move'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may reportedly be using their absence from the public eye to build momentum towards launching a new project.
According to PR expert Renae Smith, while speaking to Daily Express, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been using this method to build anticipation towards their latest offering amid plans of a comeback.
"From a PR perspective, the absence of Meghan Markle from the public scene could indeed be part of a strategic move, potentially aimed at building anticipation for their next project."
While the couple's next steps are not known, Smith warned that their approach could very well backfire.
"This approach can be seen as both Good PR and Bad PR, depending on how it's executed and - perhaps more importantly perceived."
For the most part, the couple has remained largely inactive in the public eye, with their last official engagement in October for Mental Health Day.
They have since only been spotted vacationing in the Caribbean, fueling speculation about their plans to return to the spotlight.
Matthew Perry was buried at the famous Hollywood cemetery
Priyanka Chopra's father Ashok Chopra died after a prolonged illness in 2013
Holly had previously worked with Bradley on the BBC game show Take Off from 2019 to 2021
Savannah Chrisley uploads PDA-filled pictures with Beau
The television presenter expressed regret over passing up the chance to talk with the Duchess of Sussex
The Princess of Wales was taken aback after one of the kids posed an unexpected question at her in Scotland