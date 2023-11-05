Selena Gomez steps out all smiles with Taylor Swift two days after Instagram backlash

Selena Gomez steps out all smiles with Taylor Swift two days after backlash on Instagram

Selena Gomez was all smiles as she joined Taylor Swift alongside, Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner and Brittany Mahomes for a Girls Night Out in New York on Saturday.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 31, was photographed with the girl squad heading to dinner, just two days after she threatened to delete her Instagram after receiving backlash over her silence on the ongoing war in the Middle-east.

“I’m taking a break and deleting my Instagram. I’m done. I do not support any of what’s going on,” she wrote on her IG Story on Thursday. However, Gomez’s account is still active.

Although, Gomez looked in good spirits as she clung on to her 12-time Grammy-winning bestie, 33, walking towards the venue.

Swift was dressed in a black long-sleeved top, pleated tweed miniskirt and black thigh-high boots. Meanwhile, Gomez wore a tan-hued knitted dress with black heels and black handbag.



Moreover, Turner, 27, rocked a turquoise plaid blazer over light wash jeans and matching bright blue heels. While Hadid, 27, appeared to be dressed in all-black. And, Mahomes, 28, wore a navy corseted navy jumpsuit with a white coat over her shoulders.

The girls’ night out also comes amid the Anti-Hero singer’s growing friendship with Mahomes while her romance with Travis Kelce heats up.

“Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor. They’ve hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period of time,” an insider told Us Weekly in las month.