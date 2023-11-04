Jung Joo Yeon calls it quits with husband after 6 months of marriage

Jung Joo Yeon announced that she has parted ways with her non-celebrity husband in October after six months of marriage.



The City of the Sun actress’ agency NEVER DIE confirmed the news of the couple’s split with an official statement.

As per Soompi, the statement read, "It’s true that last month, Jung Joo Yeon and her husband mutually agreed to end their marriage."

As per reports, the South Korean actress tied the knot with her now-estranged husband in March.

The couple reportedly never registered their wedding officially, which means that they did not have to legally file for divorce as per their country’s law.



Reacting to Jung Joo Yeon’s divorce news, one fan wrote on social media, "Marriage is not a f****** joke! If you are not mentally ready, don’t do it."



"Oh, the husband must've been insufferable. Damn," another chimed in.



On the professional front, Jung Joo Yeon appeared in famous K-dramas including, Stormy Lovers, Princess Aurora and City Of The Sun.