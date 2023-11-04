Pauly Shore proposes to Drew Barrymore in cliffhanger interview: Watch

Pauly Shore just popped the question to Drew Barrymore in front of the whole world on her daytime talk show.

Shore made the gesture during his appearance on Friday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, as the decades-long friends discussed Shore’s famous late mother, Mitzi Shore.

“What Drew doesn’t know is that my mother was not happy when you married Tom Green,” the comedian said as he walked centre-stage, referencing the hostess’ year-long marriage that ended in 2002. “And she said to me, she goes, ‘Pauly, Drew should marry you!”

Barrymore was befuddled and honoured to learn of Mitzy’s sentiments, to which Shore took out a massive ring and replied, “That’s how I feel, too.”

“And that’s why I came here tonight, on this glorious night, to present you with a ring,” he said as he got down on one knee and the audience erupted into applause.

Giggling and all-smiles, the Charlie’s Angels alum took the comically large sparkler and put it on as she waved her bejeweled finger to the cameras.

“You’re gonna have to stay tuned to find out my answer,” she teased, further telling her suitor, who once used to babysit her, how much she loved him.

Earlier in the interview, Barrymore had asked the Enico Man star why he was not in a relationship, to which he replied that he’s scared to get hurt.

“I want to do it with the right person. That’s the most important thing,” he emphasised.