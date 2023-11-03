BLACKPINK's Jisoo paid $80k per episode for K-drama series Snowdrop

Jisoo reportedly made $1.3 million from the show Snowdrop

BLACKPINK member Jisoo was paid over $80,000 per episode in the K-drama series Snowdrop, which she worked on from December 2021 till January 2022.

According to information obtained by SBS, the singer, which was her first starring role on television, was reportedly paid ₩110million, roughly around $81,000 for each episode of the series.

Spanning for 16 episodes, a rough estimate revealed that the BLACKPINK singer made $1.3 million from the show.

As for her co-star, Lee Sun-kyun, he was paid ₩200million, which is $148,000, per episode while supporting actors were reportedly paid a measly ₩100,000, just $74.

These figures were presented as part of a report by the Korean Broadcasting Actors Union as well as the Performing Arts Rights Association that aimed to highlight the glaring pay gap between supporting actors and their highly remunerated leading stars.

The report also detailed how One Dollar Lawyer had one of the least paid supporting actors with their take home getting as low as ₩200,000, $148 USD while its lead star Namgoong Min bagged ₩160million, $118,000, per episode of 2022 show.

