BLACKPINK's Jisoo paid $80k per episode for K-drama series Snowdrop

BLACKPINK member Jisoo was paid over $80,000 per episode in the K-drama series Snowdrop, which she worked on from December 2021 till January 2022.
According to information obtained by SBS, the singer, which was her first starring role on television, was reportedly paid ₩110million, roughly around $81,000 for each episode of the series.
Spanning for 16 episodes, a rough estimate revealed that the BLACKPINK singer made $1.3 million from the show.
As for her co-star, Lee Sun-kyun, he was paid ₩200million, which is $148,000, per episode while supporting actors were reportedly paid a measly ₩100,000, just $74.
These figures were presented as part of a report by the Korean Broadcasting Actors Union as well as the Performing Arts Rights Association that aimed to highlight the glaring pay gap between supporting actors and their highly remunerated leading stars.
The report also detailed how One Dollar Lawyer had one of the least paid supporting actors with their take home getting as low as ₩200,000, $148 USD while its lead star Namgoong Min bagged ₩160million, $118,000, per episode of 2022 show.
Matthew Perry, known as Chandler Bing on 'Friends,' passed away on Saturday due to apparent drowning
Jessica Simpson marks six years of sobriety as she leaves an unrecognizable version of herself in the past
Charlie Sheen was fired from Chuck Lorre’s ‘Two and a Half Men’ after repeatedly publicly bashing and insulting...
Taylor Swift extends Canadian leg of Eras Tour by adding three extra shows
From Kareena Kapoor to Deepika Padukone, B-town stars attended mega birthday bash of Shah Rukh Khan
Alan Ruck was seen with a visible limp and a knee brace two days after clipping three cars and plowing his truck into...