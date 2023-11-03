Alan Ruck gives health update in first appearance since four-way crash

Alan Ruck is doing okay and feeling grateful after his car crash earlier this week, despite a visible limp.

TMZ caught up with the Ferris Beuller’s Day Off star as he was leaving a convenience store in Los Angeles on Thursday, and asked how he was doing two days after ramming his car into a pizzeria.

“I’m fine,” the Ferris Beuller’s Day Off star told the outlet, even though he was visibly limping and wearing a sleeve over his left knee.

However, he explained to the outlet that the limp had nothing to do with the crash, and was instead simply because he was “getting old.”

Ruck, 67, further expressed about the four-way accident, “Thank God nobody was killed.”

He then got into his Nissan vehicle and drove off.

The Succession star was lucky to walk away from Tuesday’s four-vehicle crash as his truck crossed into an intersection, clipping three cars and plowing into the side of Ruffalo’s Pizza at La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.

A 25-year-old man, a 32-year-old man, and a 35-year-old woman were taken to the hospital, all breathing and responsive, complaining of pain, as Ruck stayed back on the crash side.

Eyewitness Tim Ratcliff told KTLA that Ruck was more concerned about everyone else’s well-being before his own.

The Spin City alum was not thought to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, for which a police report is still pending.