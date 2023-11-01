Seth Meyers gushes over Taylor Swift for SNL monologue in 2009: Watch

Seth Meyers has recently gushed over Taylor Swift for writing her own monologue for Saturday Night Live back in 2009.



While speaking on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Monday, Meyers opened up that he was taken aback by the singer who hosted the sketch comedy series at just 19.

Swift penned Monologue Song La La La where she discussed about her split with Joe Jonas and Taylor Lautner dating rumours as well as the notorious Kanye West VMAs disaster.

Meyers said, “It really speaks to what a force of nature Taylor is and the depths of her talent.” Meyers

“Here’s a 19-year-old who nobody is really helping out; nobody gave her a manual of how to do that show. And yet, she came to us and said, 'I wrote a song for the opening monologue,” continued the 49-year-old.

Meyers explained, “So, we brought Taylor into Lorne [Michael, series creator]'s office, and she sings this song which is not only a beautiful song by a beautiful singer, it's a perfect SNL monologue. Fully formed.”

The comedian mentioned, “To this day, I've never had a moment like that where someone brings you a fully gift-wrapped present and it's exactly what you need it to be.”



“When she finished, I should've said, ‘Now Taylor, just for you, I want to look at you and read what we had written for you just so you know how much worse it was,” he remarked.

Meyers noted, “Not only is her song great, but she cannot even begin to imagine how what we were doing for her is compared to how great what she did for herself is.’”

Meanwhile, Swift only hosted SNL once, however, she appeared many times over the years.

Swift lately made a cameo to introduce musical guest Ice Spice in the season 49 premiere.