Throwback: Inside Heidi Klum's worm costume, making and cost

Heidi Klum, a supermodel and reality TV personality, takes home the prize for the 2022 most talked-about celebrity costume for her hyper realistic "rain worm" look from her 21st annual Halloween party, which took place in New York City on October 31.
Hands down the model has garnered huge limelight for her outfit and to date no one has forgotten the look.
Klum, 49, claimed that in the months before her yearly Halloween party, she worked on the costume.
According to reports, Klum had a special effects facepiece added after a prosthetic shell was used to create the outfit.
The entire body worm suit was then painted with slime, veins, and other eerie elements to resemble a real worm.
With her spouse Tom Kaulitz dressed as a fisherman, the model was spotted posing for pictures on a fish hook.
Klum admitted to Vogue that she "fell in love with the idea" even though her husband wasn't originally fond of the strange outfit.
“I wanted people to shed the heaviness of the world and be playful,” she told the magazine.
“I love the transformation of Halloween, people wear costumes, and with that, shed some insecurities of everyday life.”
The cost of this worm could make you feel uncomfortable.
According to Klum, her transformation into an invertebrate lasted for 12 hours. “We started at 11 a.m. and I probably made it to the carpet around 11 p.m..”
Questions about Heidi Klum's 2022 Halloween costume, which included how long it took to make and how she managed to use the lavatory, were raised. However, the supermodel has now revealed to The Hollywood Reporter the details of her slick (and expensive) design.
In the interview, Klum, 49, was accompanied by her favourite Halloween man, Mike Marino, proprietor of Prosthetic Renaissance. The costume expert disclosed that creating the appearance "costs a lot more than anyone would think."
