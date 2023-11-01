'My Dearest' Lee Da In expecting her first child with Lee Seung Gi

Famous South Korean celebrity couple, Lee Da In and Lee Seung Gi are all set to embark on the new journey of parenthood.



My Dearest actress released a statement through her agency, 9 Ato Entertainment, sharing her immense joy and pleasure on her new phase of motherhood.

As per Allkpop, the official statement read, "It is with immense joy that we bring this exciting news of the commencement of a new journey for Lee Da In into motherhood."

Reportedly, the actress will welcome her first child with Lee Seung Gi in February, 2024.

Lee Da In's agency updated her fans with the actress’ health, stating, "She is primarily concentrating on her health and well-being at this blessed phase."



"We plead for your continuous warmth and affection towards Lee Da In and her upcoming bundle of happiness," the statement concluded.



Lee Da In tied the knot with Lee Seung Gi in April 2023, Seoul South Korea after dating for several years.



On the professional front, Lee Da In was last seen in famous South Korean drama, My Dearest: Part 1 and Part 2.

On the other hand, Lee Seung Gi appeared in The Law Café, a show which released in October 2022.

