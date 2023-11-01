Backstreet Boys’ label pushed for different ‘I Want It That Way’ chorus: Details

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean revealed that the band had to fight the label for the lyrics of their hit song, I Want It That Way.

The musician, 45, got candid about the making of the 1999 hit single with Us Weekly during an episode of Anatomy of a Song.

“The record label actually fought us on the original version because they felt that because of the lyrics it didn’t make sense,” McLean shared. “They had us go in and rerecord the chorus.”

McLean shared that the label had suggested an alternative chorus: “No goodbyes / No more lies / I love it when I hear you say / I want it that way.”

The original chorus goes: “Tell me why / Ain’t nothin’ but a heartache / Tell me why / Ain’t nothin’ but a mistake / Tell me why / I never wanna hear you say / I want it that way”

While the band recorded the alternate chorus, it “didn’t feel right” and the band “went with [their] gut” and “fought the label on it tooth and nail.”

McLean said, “By the grace of God, we made the right decision,” adding that he is proud of the song.

“It was a moment,” he said. “That song will forever go down in history as the song that makes no sense.”