Gwyneth Paltrow weighs in on leaving Hollywood to focus on wellness empire

Gwyneth Paltrow has recently weighed in on leaving Hollywood to lean on her Goop wellness brand.



Speaking at Goop event in Sydney, Paltrow said, “What would I miss? Would I miss having reflected back to me that someone thinks I’m special? That’s not good. I would want to know what I’d miss,”

The Iron Man actress pointed out that it’d been four years since she did her last movie and she enjoyed having a routine during this period.

Paltrow expressed her gratitude for people looking out to her for advice on health and relationships.

“I really love what I’m doing and I know it’s hard to understand… for people who are like, ‘You were a movie star! Wasn’t it fun?’” remarked the Emma actress.

Paltrow added, “I like my nine to five. I like not travelling all the time and being away for months at a time.”

Earlier this year, Paltrow explained how her controversial Oscar win gave her an “identity crisis”.

“If you win the biggest prize, like, what are you supposed to do? And where are you supposed to go?” she stated.

Paltrow mentioned, “It was hard the amount of attention that you receive on a night like that and the weeks following, it’s so disorienting. And frankly, really unhealthy.”

“It was a lot. Not that I would give it back or anything, it was an amazing experience, but it’s kind of called a lot of things into question for me,” she added.