Travis Barker drops major hints regarding due date, baby's name

Travis Barker revealed the name that he and Kourtney Kardashian have decided on for their unborn child after months of teasing the little one's name in advance of his birth.
On Monday's edition of One Life Once Chance With Toby Morse, the rock star revealed his nickname when talking about a benefit concert in Hawaii that he was unable to attend since it was "the week that Rocky's due."
The artist confirmed the moniker when the host inquired as to whether he was talking about "Rocky 13 Barker," a song Travis has frequently expressed loving.
“He’s gonna come out of my wife’s vagina, like, doing front kicks and push-ups,” the 47-year-old quipped.
The due date, which is "either Halloween or, like, the first week of November," was also disclosed by the Grammy nominee.
Travis posted on Instagram a short while after the reality stars announced their pregnancy during a Blink-182 show in June, saying he "already" knew their son's name.
The drummer discussed alternatives with his 17-year-old daughter Alabama on a Complex GOAT Talk episode the following month.
The adolescent branded her dad's liking of "Rocky 13" a "bad" decision and attacked it.
Travis clarified his preference even though, in the July interview, he agreed with Alabama.
“Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies,” the Blink-182 member said. “And 13 is just the greatest number of all time.
“And ‘Rocky’ [is] the greatest boxing movie of all time,” he continued.
During the couple's September Disney-themed baby shower, Kardashian shared a picture that she later removed, leading some fans to believe that she had given away the name Rocky.
A Reddit user posted a brief video of the Lemme maker leaving a note on a Wishing Tree and another message visible to her left on social media.
The request was obviously intended to begin with a message for "Baby Rocky," despite being a little hazy.
At the time, one Reddit user commented that the name sounded "like an energy drink or a protein bar."
